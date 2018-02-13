The Kentucky Mule is simple: bourbon, lime, & ginger beer. But simple doesn't mean boring. A great mule will be spicy and sweet.



2 oz Bourbon

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Ginger Beer

Optional garnish: Mint sprigs



Fill a copper mug with ice and pour the bourbon and lime juice over the ice. Top off with ginger beer. Garnish with the lime wedge.