Kentucky Mule – An American twist
Choose Your Ingredients
Jim Beam
Bourbon Whiskey | 750 ml
Bundaberg
Ginger Beer | 375 ml
Lime
A Real Lime | single
The Kentucky Mule is simple: bourbon, lime, & ginger beer. But simple doesn't mean boring. A great mule will be spicy and sweet.
2 oz Bourbon
.5 oz Fresh lime juice
.5 oz Ginger Beer
Optional garnish: Mint sprigs
Fill a copper mug with ice and pour the bourbon and lime juice over the ice. Top off with ginger beer. Garnish with the lime wedge.
