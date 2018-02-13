Light & refreshing, Gin & Tonic is perfect for day drinking. The best Gin & Tonic is made with a good gin, especially those with a slight citrus flavor and a great blend of botanicals.



2 oz Gin

3​ oz Tonic water

Lime wedge garnish



Fill a glass with ice. Add ice cold gin and fresh lime juice. Top with tonic. Garnish with a lime wedge.