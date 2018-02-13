Become a Courier
Gin & Tonic – The classic gin highball
New Amsterdam
Gin | 750 ml
Canada Dry Club Soda
Carbonated Drink | 1 l
Lime
A Real Lime | single
Light & refreshing, Gin & Tonic is perfect for day drinking. The best Gin & Tonic is made with a good gin, especially those with a slight citrus flavor and a great blend of botanicals.
2 oz Gin
3 oz Tonic water
Lime wedge garnish
Fill a glass with ice. Add ice cold gin and fresh lime juice. Top with tonic. Garnish with a lime wedge.
