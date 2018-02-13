Become a Courier
French Toast – A healthy breakfast
Choose Your Ingredients
D'USSÉ VSOP Cognac
VSOP Cognac | 750 ml
RumChata
Carribean Rum | 750 ml
Have this with your breakfast and we wont judge. This simple shooter will put everyone else's breakfast to shame.
2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 oz RumChata®
Build in shot glass.
