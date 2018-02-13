Become a Courier
Fire & Sprite – Turn up the heat
Choose Your Ingredients
Jack Daniel's Fire
Bourbon | 750 ml
Sprite
Carbonated Drink | 1 l
The perfect combination of fire and chill.
1 oz Fire whiskey
6 oz lemon-lime soda
Pour Jack Daniel's Fire in an ice-filled rocks glass. Add Sprite to taste. Garnish with a lemon slice.
