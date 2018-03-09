This cocktail gives you the alcoholic kick without an overpowering whiskey flavor. The classic version is made with Jack Daniel's Old No.7 but you can adapt it for any whiskey / bourbon.



2 oz Bourbon

4 oz Diet Coke Coke



Pour bourbon or whiskey into tall glass filled with ice. Pour Diet Coca-Cola into the glass. Stir lightly. Garnish with a lime wedge.