Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Bourbon & Coke – A match made in Dixie
Choose Your Ingredients
Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Whiskey | 750 ml
Coca-Cola Classic
Carbonated Drink | 2 l
Lime
A Real Lime | single
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This cocktail gives you the alcoholic kick without an overpowering whiskey flavor. The classic version is made with Jack Daniel's Old No.7 but you can adapt it for any whiskey / bourbon.
2 oz Bourbon
4 oz Coke
Pour bourbon or whiskey into tall glass filled with ice. Pour Coca-Cola into the glass. Stir lightly. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos