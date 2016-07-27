Tate's Bakeshop
Home/Snacks/Tate's Bakeshop

Tate's Bakeshop

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies | 7 oz | Starts at $6.99
Designed with a chocolate lover in mind! This rich combination will satisfy all of your chocolate cravings.
Get this delivered
SkuSN-TATBKDBLCH-7OZ
Size7 oz
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like