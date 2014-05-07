Avalon
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $12.97
Napa Valley. Aromas of blueberry jam, strawberry tart, boysenberries and toasted oak. 13.8% ABV
Brand/companyavalon cellars
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-AVAL-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

