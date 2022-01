Rocky Patel The Edge Maduro – 5.5 x 50 Cigars

Single From $ 9.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

91 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A medium to full bodied cigar. It fills the palate with a bold spicy flavor experience without any harshness on the finish. Pair with Amrut Peated Single Malt Whisky or Malbec