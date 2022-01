Rocky Patel Edge Corojo – 5.5 x 50 Cigars

Single From $ 11.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This cigar burns and draws evenly with wood, caramel and cocoa flavors. The finish is long with a hint of pepper. Pair with Macallan Fine Oak 15 yr old Scotch or Cabernet Sauvignon wine.