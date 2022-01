Padron – 5.5 x 52 3000 Natural

91 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This big cigar is dark brown, and it has an easy draw. It's sweet and toasty, with rich notes of cocoa and spice. Pair with Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon or Cab wine.