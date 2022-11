Hoyo de Monterrey Excalibur #1 Natural – 7.25 x 54 Cigars

89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This big Churchill is oily, and has flavors of cedar, spice and earth. The finish is cedar. Mild to medium-bodied. Pairs well with Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey and Pinot Noir