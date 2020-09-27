Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Parliament

More By Parliament

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Cigarettes

Parliament – Blue

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

A smooth and airy cigarette with a recessed filter.

More By Parliament

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 7 months ago

    Amazing

    Amazing
    Kimmie G. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Good

    Good
    Viktoriya C. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great

    HuFabulous
    John C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great service!

    Thank you!
    Heather N. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    So convenient!

    Great service.
    Heather N. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    M

    Great
    Dermot N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best cigarettes delivered easily. Wish the upcharge wasn't half their cost, but it is what it is.

    Best cigarettes delivered easily. Wish the upcharge wasn't half their cost, but it is what it is.
    EL
    Emily L.