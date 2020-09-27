Parliament – Blue
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A smooth and airy cigarette with a recessed filter.
More By Parliament
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
7 Reviews
- 7 months ago
AmazingAmazingKimmie G. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
GoodGoodViktoriya C. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GreatHuFabulousJohn C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great service!Thank you!Heather N. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
So convenient!Great service.Heather N. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
MGreatDermot N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best cigarettes delivered easily. Wish the upcharge wasn't half their cost, but it is what it is.Best cigarettes delivered easily. Wish the upcharge wasn't half their cost, but it is what it is.ELEmily L.