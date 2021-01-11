Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Parliament

More By Parliament

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Cigarettes

Parliament – White

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Recessed filter with charcoal.

More By Parliament

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 4 months ago

    Dear god I missed cigarettes

    I’m a bit of a lightweight so these have just the right amount of nicotine for me. They’re pretty easy to smoke and I missed them. Being able to get them delivered is kind of a god send, since I don’t smoke NEARLY enough to buy a whole carton.
    Alys B. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Cigs for smoking

    They are good. But they kill you.
    Robyn M. - Verified buyer