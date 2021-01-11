Parliament – White
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Recessed filter with charcoal.
More By Parliament
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 4 months ago
Dear god I missed cigarettesI’m a bit of a lightweight so these have just the right amount of nicotine for me. They’re pretty easy to smoke and I missed them. Being able to get them delivered is kind of a god send, since I don’t smoke NEARLY enough to buy a whole carton.Alys B. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Cigs for smokingThey are good. But they kill you.Robyn M. - Verified buyer