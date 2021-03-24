Newport – Menthol 100's
Enjoy a full flavor menthol, without drowning out pure tobacco taste
- 1 month ago
Tastes just like way back whenThe perfect menthol cigaretteAndrew S. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
Excellent serviceVery convenient and worry free. The couriers are friendly tooYvonne E. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
First drags the bestFirst drags the bestBeck R. - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
late arrival timesjust takes a very long timeshatara j. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Great service when don’t want to leave your home! Would recommend to anyone during the COVID-19 PandemicGreat service when don’t want to leave your home! Would recommend to anyone during the COVID-19 PandemicQuenise F. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
!!Danny M. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
My favorite cigarette brandBest tasting menthols on the marketMason A. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Very good and popular brand.Been around a long time. Made to stay likable and endure the test of time.Sharon M. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
My “Go-To Cigarette”They cost too much but help out a lot ✨Morgan C. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
My brandLove my portsPaul G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great app convenientSave time and trip on going to store when you don’t or can’t leave the house great serviceJay W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
It was fast and reliableI waited in the house will my liquor was delivered to me in the snowTroy J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
??LaReena L. - Verified buyer