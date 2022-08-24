Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Capri

More By Capri

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Cigarettes

Capri – Indigo

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Very strong menthol ultra-slim cigarettes.

More By Capri

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 2 months ago

    Best tasting

    Best tasting
    Bailey R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 5 months ago
    Tanja B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Saucy is a trash app that makes it hard to complain about its delivery drivers,

    I tried to contact customer service through the app, but I was only given the option to text. It takes forever for someone to text back, or they don’t text back at all,
    Tisha C. - Verified buyer