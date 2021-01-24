Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Natural American Spirit

Often Bought With

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit – Green

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Green uses the same premium, additive-free natural tobacco as their Regular Filter cigarettes, but with a fresh minty taste.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.83

6 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    You shouldn’t smoke, especially menthol, but if you currently smoke these are the best!

    No chemical taste!
    Toby T. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    If I Smoke this is the only Cigarette for me.

    You are Sold Out too Frequently when I Want to Order Them.
    Petra N. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Wear gloves! Have your employees wear gloves and don’t touch what I touched!

    Wear gloves! Have your employees wear gloves and don’t touch what I touched!
    Innocent . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great and easy

    You make this process easy and we don’t have to leave the house
    Eden . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yes

    Yes
    MJ T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best cigs

    Better to smoke these than other cigs.
    Reynaldo S. - Verified buyer