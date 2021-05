Pepsi – Diet

20 oz Bottle From $ 2.59

2 L From $ 2.99

1 L From $ 2.99

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 8.49

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Crave your cola without the calories?? Treat yourself to the great taste of Diet Pepsi in convenient 12-packs.