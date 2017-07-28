Torani Pomegranate Syrup
Home/Mixers/Torani Pomegranate Syrup

Torani Pomegranate Syrup

Syrup Bar Mixers | 750 ml | Starts at $8.43
The rich flavor of pomegranate perfect for those tequila sunrise recipes.
Get this delivered
Brand/companytorani
SkuMX-T45584-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylesyrup
Type/varietalMixers

You May Also Like