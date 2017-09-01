Saucey / Other / Essentials
Kingsford Original – Charcoal Briquets (7.7lbs)
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
America’s #1 Charcoal manufacturer, every Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquet is American-made, with only the best North American ingredients. Kingsford converts over a million tons of wood-waste into charcoal every year to you give that real wood-smoke flavor every time you fire up the grill. 7.7lb bag.
More By Kingsford
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
Filter Reviews: