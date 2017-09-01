Kingsford Original – Charcoal Briquets (7.7lbs)

4.2 lbs From $ 6.99

7.7 lbs From $ 10.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

America’s #1 Charcoal manufacturer, every Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquet is American-made, with only the best North American ingredients. Kingsford converts over a million tons of wood-waste into charcoal every year to you give that real wood-smoke flavor every time you fire up the grill. 7.7lb bag.