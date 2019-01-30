We think it’s time that Valentine’s Day got a re-brand. Whether you are in a relationship or happily single, we encourage you to fall in love with yourself and just do you this Valentine’s Day.



Our Self-Love Bundle includes everything you need to have the ultimate date night in - A bottle of Veuve Cliquot Rosé Champagne, a Boy Smells Petal scented candle and a handy Smile Maker’s vibrator (pun intended). The best part? This date night is delivered to your right to your door. So order a pack, dim the lights, pour a glass of bubbly and show yourself some love.