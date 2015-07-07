Yancey's
Champagne Cheddar
7.6 oz
Champagne gives this aged cheddar a light and slightly sweet flavor that is guaranteed to enchant the taste buds.
Champagne gives this aged cheddar a light and slightly sweet flavor that is guaranteed to enchant the taste buds.
Includes: Horseradish, Buffalo Wing, Smoked Gouda and NY Sharp Cheddar slices.
A kick for all you onion lovers out there; with a strong flavor and even stronger bite, this is sure to leave a lasting impression to anyone looking for a little extra.
A mouth-watering blend of smoked gouda with bacon.
Made with Wasabi powder and Horseradish, this NY cheddar packs a whallop.
A scrumptious blend of aged cheddar and fresh fire roasted California garlic, sharp and robustly flavorful. Pair with a Riesling or pale ale.
It's got a kick! A spicy and flavorful blend of aged cheddar with Habanero, Cayenne and Jalapeno peppers, combined with original buffalo wing hot sauce. Pair with Cabernet Franc, Black and Tan, Stout.