Uncle Val's
Botanical Gin
750 ml
California Gin. A small batch, botanical flavored blend. 90 Proof
Some sweetness and juniper driven evergreen notes upfront. The back end is where just a touch of heat comes, but it's mild and fades quickly, leaving an echo of juniper and some hints of cinnamon.
Expression of melting violets and dried Mandarin orange peel, surrounded by cucumbers and a garden of roses. Pinched by a parade of black pepper and tea tannins.