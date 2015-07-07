Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Napa Valley. Vanilla and dried herbs with dried cherry, blackberry, currant and savory herb flavors. 13.5% ABV
The citrus flavors carry over onto the palate and meld with tropical notes of mango, guava and pineapple as well as floral spice.
Medium straw, light yellow color; bold, ripe apple aroma, light oak; medium bodied, well balanced; ripe fruit and oak in the flavors.
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars SLV Cabernet shows off deep layers of expressive black fruit, licorice and white flowers; hugely delicious wine with plenty of intensity.
Medium straw color; ripe apple aroma, some oak; medium to full bodied; ripe fruit and oak in the flavors; firm finish.
The generous blackberry and black raspberry flavors are powerful, yet supported by lovely cinnamon, clove and cedar baking spice notes from the oak aging. Beautiful freshness and mouthwatering acidity which runs throughout the wine, making it unbelievably soft with restrained tannins and a generous lengthy finish.
Packed with black fruit flavors and a pleasant touch of sweet oak. Sweet tannins in the finish.
Elegant and balanced; layers of black fruits with notes of savory spice; full bodied and well structured.
Captivating for its fresh, lush fruit, elegance and classic balance, the inaugural release of The Investor brims with bright red fruit, blackcurrant, plum and blackberry.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits dried leaf, red and black fruit and just an underlying accent of sweet oak.
Flavors of juicy blackberry and blueberry, complemented by spice notes of clove and pepper, and a hint of rose petal. 14% ABV