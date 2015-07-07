Sammys Beach Bar Rum Red Head
Light Rum
750 ml
Produced in Maui from the best sugar cane in the world and flavored with famous Hawaiian macadamia nuts. Great for sipping on the rocks or a topper to a Mai Tai. A Sammy Hagar favorite!
Produced in Maui from the best sugar cane in the world and flavored with famous Hawaiian macadamia nuts. Great for sipping on the rocks or a topper to a Mai Tai. A Sammy Hagar favorite!
94 PTS: The Tasting Panel Magazine, Sammy Hagar's new rum produced in Maui from the best sugar cane in the world. Lots of tropical notes of coconut & banana. "One sip and you'll surrender"