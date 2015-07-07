Russell's Reserve
Single Barrel Bourbon
750 ml
Kentucky. Matured in heavily charred casks. Notes of cinnamon, oak, and vanilla. 110 Proof
Kentucky. Matured in heavily charred casks. Notes of cinnamon, oak, and vanilla. 110 Proof
Handcrafting superior small batch bourbon takes hard work and dedication. It starts with a generations-old grain mash recipe. After fermentation, it is distilled at a lower proof than other whiskies.
Notes of almond and allspice. Its crisp, lively taste works in a smooth, complex palate.
Notes of spicy rye, oak, allspice and caramel on the palate. Spiciness in finish, with touches of toasted bread and roasted nuts.