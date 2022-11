Don Julio

Añejo Tequila

750 ml

Don Julio Añejo Tequila is a testament to the craft of making a superior tasting, aged tequila. Rich, distinctive and wonderfully complex, its flavor strikes the perfect balance between agave and hints of butterscotch and honey. Aged for 15 months, the bright and lightly spiced finish of our luxury tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and is ready for any celebration. Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic and simple drink. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Añejo Tequila. Please drink responsibly.