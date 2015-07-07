Mike's Hard
Lemonade
6 Bottles
American Lemonade. Combines natural lemon flavor with a touch of carbonation. 5.0% ABV
A refreshing malt-based lemonade beverage . . . with a kick! Now in a 24 ounce bottle.
Lemonade with a little attitude makes the perfect refreshing adult beverage for the end of the day and the new addition of cranberry adds zip and zing to this very popular beverage!
First came the lemon...now here's the lime. A refreshingly unsweet malt beverage with a blast of lime flavor.
Lighten up! Enjoy the great taste of Mike's with fewer calories.
A refreshing malt-based lemonade beverage . . . with a kick! Now available in a 12-pack!
This rye IPA has over a pound per barrel of Sterling and Chinook hops. Its earthy and spicy notes from the hops and the rye malt are complemented by the floral aromatics, resulting in a delicious IPA
Made from 100% key lime juice, meant for the perfect touch of acidity in your cocktails.
Master of Mixes Margarita Mix is an authentic recipe of Mexican lime juice and essential citrus oils used in triple sec and a touch of simple syrup for a naturally refreshing flavor.
Made from 100% cane sugar, an essential ingredient in many classic cocktails.
Become a "master mixer" with this classic margarita salt from a pioneer in cocktail mixes!
Features flavors from fresh horseradish, cracker black pepper and diced jalapenos.
Perfect for a simple, 1-step Sangria at home! Features an amazing blend of 6 premium fruit juices: Red Grape, Pomegranate, Cherry, Lemon, Lime and Orange. Combine 2 parts Red wine 1 part mix.
Master of Mix makes it easy to serve a delicious Cosmopolitan at home. Just add vodka, ice, and mix to our BevMo Martini Shaker. Shake, pour and impress your guests with this very trendy cocktail!
Delicious cocktail mix with the taste of real strawberries; perfect for making strawberry daiquiris or strawberry margaritas!
Just add tequila to this delicious margarita "mix in a bucket" for a great-tasting batch of margaritas; put it in the freezer for frozen margaritas; new dripless spout for on the rocks!
All natural and comes from the Jalisco region in Mexico. Amber colored, with a pure sweet taste.
Harder contains 8% ABV, so you can get the party started right.
This great party pack includes 3 bottles of the following: Hard Lemonade, Strawberry, Black Cherry, Blood Orange.
Mike won the cranberry farm in a poker game!" Truth or not, thi s carefully brewed adult beverage is like a cosmopolitan with an attitude; try with barbequed ribs or chicken.
Mike's Hard Strawberry Lemonade offers that summertime drink with an extra punch to it.
Welcome to the darker side of lemonade. Bursting with flavor, mike's hard black cherry lemonade will satisfy both your thirst and your taste for adventure.
Mike won the cranberry farm in a poker game! Truth or not, this carefully brewed adult beverage is like a cosmopolitan with an attitude; try with barbequed ribs or chicken.
Perfect blend of ripe sweet peaches along with the subtle tartness of our juicy lemonade. Made with real Georgia Peaches!
Traditional Lime Margarita with real lime juice and Agave Nectar! For those who like that old-school Margarita taste, Traditional Lime is the way to go! A taste fiesta waiting to happen! 5.5% ABV
Lightly carbonated and packed with all the punch and sour kick that's made Mike's famous. Mike's hard pink lemonade makes for the perfect cool beverage as we wind down from summer and into fall.
This San Diego-style IPA is bone dry, hop-forward, and light in color. Recipe changes with every batch.
This IPA flexes by being a great San Diego style IPA but then blending it with tons of sweet, tart grapefruit. Alongside the citrusy zest, are hops, which altogether gives you an incredibly refreshing and tasty IPA.
Steel Beach is a crisp, light-bodied, refreshing Lager named for the legendary Uncle Sam-sponsored beer-days aboard Navy vessels. Pilsner malt, American hops, and lager yeast all go into this beer.
This Double IPA is spicy, crisp, and extremely drinkable. Loads of Sterling and Chinook hops get put in the kettle and hopback.
This Cream Ale is a twist on the Vienna-style, smooth and creamy, malt-forwards ales with hints of chocolate and vanilla. Balanced by Noble hops.
This German-style Kolsch is crisp and authentic with subtle fruit notes and a clean finish. Sessionable, light straw-colored, and lightly hopped.
This IPA is bursting with hops bringing out the flavors and aromas of a delicious, perfectly brewed IPA.
This Wheat Ale is brewed with California orange blossom honey and California orange peels. Light American wheat beer brewed with spices.
Light and tangy, this celery-forward blend delivers a clean flavor profile from beginning to end.
Impress your friends by making them a tasty Mojito. Just add crushed ice and your favorite rum in a shaker and serve in minutes.
The possibilities with Sweet & Sour mix are virtually endless and this delicious mix is perfect for all of them!
Authentic blend of tomato juice, lemon juice, lime juice, spices, umami and a secret blend of peppers. Just add alcohol: Combine one part Michelada drink mix to three parts beer in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass and garnished with a lime.
A Seriously Spicy blend of savory peppers turn this mixer into a fiery flavor adventure.
A touch of Key Lime Juice is added with a mix of natural sweeteners and all natural flavors.
This all natural product with real lemon juice concentrate makes an absolutely perfect Margarita.
Can you think of a better way to start your weekend?!
This classic cocktail is the perfect refreshment on a hot summer day. One sip and you will taste the exquisite and delicate blend of the juice from California Lemons with a touch of simple syrup.