Frescobaldi Remole
Red Wine
750 ml
88 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '08 Remole is a blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet; expressing bright aromas of red berries and sweet tobacco; medium bodied with ripe cherry flavors and a lingering finish.
A frisky wine, the stylish Frescobaldi Nipozzano is a zesty red wine in the fine Tuscan tradition; tart cherry fruit fills the glass with excellent depth.