Lindeman's
Bin 95 Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit, gooseberry and guava. Light bodied with a fresh, crisp finish. 13% ABV
The Lindemans Bin 45 Cabernet is a soft drinking red; no edges, here, just smooth-sailing on the palate.
This delivers a surprisingly aromatic, semi-sweet white that stays true to its pedigree. Loads of honeysuckle, white peach and apricot notes with a nice finish.
The Lindemans Bin 65 Chardonnay is one of the world's standards for fine, everyday white wines; fresh, medium bodied, fine green apple flavors.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 LOS ANGELES INT'L WINE & SPIRITS COMP. Grapey and up-front, the tasty '07 Lindemans Bin 50 Shiraz sails onto the palate without any hesitation; smooth and round in the aftertaste.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine commercial effort, the lively '04 Lindemans Bin 95 Sauvignon Blanc exhibits pleasing dried citrus, grapefruit rind flavors; a nice choice with red pepper flaked scallops.
The Lindemans Bin 40 Merlot is a soft, light red wine; easy on the palate; roundish in the aftertaste.
The Lindemans Bin 50 Shiraz is a medium bodied red with very good flavors; more on the red fruit side of the varietal; soft tannins in the background.
Floral and tropical nuances with nashi pear and apple characters. Clean and lengthy finish. 12.5% ABV
Aromas of fruit salad, peach, fig, rock melon and toasty oak. Medium bodied with a fresh, crisp finish. 13.5% ABV
Aromas and flavors of raspberries, a hint of fruity acidity; sparkling clean taste. Refreshingly low alcohol content. 2.5% ABV.
Reminiscent of a complex dry vermouth, this great Lambic has hints of cider & wine.
Lovely aromas and flavors of raspberries, a hint of fruity acidity; sparkling clean taste. Refreshingly low alcohol content at 2.5% ABV
Aromas of cherry and red berry fruits with vanilla and oak. Palate displays cherries with a creamy texture. 13% ABV
Aromas of dark blackcurrants fruits with hints of vanilla spice. Palate exudes plum and berry fruit flavors. 13.5% ABV
This lambic has a rosy hue with a beautiful aroma of perfectly ripened strawberries. Shows complex, captivating flavors with delicate sweetness that is balanced by traditional lambic tartness.
GOLD MEDAL 2013 US OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP. Huge cotton candy bursting nose, frothy head; sweet though totally balanced; long crisp finish; wild Belgium yeast at its very best; a must try!
89 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Dusty peach aroma (go figure!), pukery (yes, that's real fruit), smooth all the way down; smiley feeling.
SpontanBasil shows a golden color with a hint of green highlights. The body is fairly light; entry and finish are a delightful marriage of real lambic complexity, appetizing sourness with fresh basil
For the beer lover on your holiday list; this great gift box of 2-12 ounce lambic beers; Framboise and Pomme and 1 nice gold rimmed glass, will sure to please.
Lindeman's Pomme is an authentic apple lambic from Belgium. The flavor of a lambic is dry, complex, and like no other beer. Added in the form of fruit juice, apples add a layer of flavor & complexity.
91 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Deep garnet in color with an intense black currant nose. Fruit intensity carries through with enough acidity to balance. Well made version of a less traditional fruit lambic.
87 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Tender aromas hide the megaburst of sour cherry bitterness within! Lessen the pucker with a scoop of French Vanilla ice cream.
91 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. An intense black currant nose. Fruit intensity carries through with enough acidity to balance.
87 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Light nose, sour cherry bitterness that sinks down behind your teeth, hints of mint; very cherry-like.