Leinenkugel's
Berry Weiss
6 Bottles 12 oz
Enjoy its unique color, aroma and sweet taste over ice. Brewed with Pale and Wheat malts, Cluster hops, and flavored with a blend of blackberries, elderberries and loganberries.
Leinenkugel Explorer pack are fun and tasty. They feature 3 each of the Honey Weiss, Berry Weiss, Summer Shady and Canoe Paddler. The best way to discover the full flavor of the Northwoods.
American Fruit Ale. Beer mixed with citrus flavored soda, ginger beer, cider, carbonated lemonade and ginger ale. 4.2% ABV
A traditional weiss beer with refreshing natural lemonade flavor that makes it perfect for the sun-splashed summer months. 4.2% ABV.
90 PTS. BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Hands down, one of the best in its category. Pours a cloudy orange-gold. Pleasing citrus aromas. One whiff and you're already in the hammock! Oh-so very drinkable!
Each batch begins with our traditional Weiss beer. We then combine it with natural white grapefruit flavor that adds a note of fresh-cut citrus to brighten a great day by the lake.
Summer Shandy is moderately aromatic with a moderate to strong lemon citrus aroma that interplays with bready malt notes and spicy hop undertones. Rewardingly refreshing with a tart finish.
This unique configurartion of Shandy Flavors is a complement for all summer occasions. This package includes Summer Shandy, Orange Shandy, Grapefruit Shandy, and Ginger Shandy.
A tasty twist on a Shandy. Each batch begins with a light, crisp Weiss beer. Then they blend in refreshing lemonade flavor and berry juice to create the most refreshing flavor under the sun.
A traditional German Marzen bier brewed with 2-row Pale brewers malt, Caramel and Munich malts. A combonation of 4 hops, provide a well-balanced, smooth drinkable finish, perfect for fall. ABV 5.1%.
All Kolsch-style beers are easy-drinking and crisp, but Canoe Paddler adds a touch of rye for a slightly spicy flavor. It's our take on a German classic that's perfect for winding down and relaxing.
Select Pale and Wheat Malt, Cluster, hops and hint of Wisconsin honey give this unique refresher a clean, crisp, slightly sweet taste.
