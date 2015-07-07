Midnight Moon
Apple Pie Moonshine
750 ml
The Midnight Moon fruit inclusions are hand-packed in traditional moonshine jars with real, honest-to-goodness fruit. No artificial colors or flavors. The real fruit ages in the jar.
Infuses real raspberries in the jar with 100 proof Midnight Moon. They release their flavor and color into the moonshine .
Midnight Moon Cherry is a premium, ultra smooth spirit that tastes like real cherries, because it is made using real cherries. No extracts, color additives or artificial flavors.
Every batch is born in an authentic, copper still and is hand-crafted, in very small batches. Midnight Moon is tripled distilled to provide the highest-quality, moonshine available.
First-ever, suthentic flavored moonshine. Every batch is made from corn and is born in authentic copper pots still. Taste is a little sweet with a little spice. Tripled-distilled.