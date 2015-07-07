Jefferson's
Very Small Batch Bourbon
750 ml
Jeffersons Rsv is allowed to age slowly and reach maturity naturally. The whisky has a velvety textured body and dry, robust palate, with flavors of roasted corn, caramel toffee and oak.
Jeffersons Rsv is allowed to age slowly and reach maturity naturally. The whisky has a velvety textured body and dry, robust palate, with flavors of roasted corn, caramel toffee and oak.
A big, sophisticated bourbon that has a lot of flavor up front, heavy weight mid palate and a deep, wonderful finish. 45.1% ABV
Aged at sea, this bourbon showcases caramel flavors and a briny, savory taste reminiscent of sea air. 45% ABV
Cabernet Cask Finish. A very small batch, very old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Extra matured in French Oak casks from the famous Chappelet Winery which previously held Pritchard Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
Aroma of bananas, vanill and almond, leading to a palate of salt, spiced rum, maple and dried fruits. The long finish leaves the taste of cereal grains lingering on the tongue. 90.2 proof
The first time bottled at cask strength. With the whiskey moving constantly, aging is sped up, resulting in a truly unique dram to set you afloat. 112 proof.
Cask Strength-Sweet Buttery Corn, Charred Oak, Vanilla, Dark Red Wine, Spice, Dark Fruits, And a bit of crisp Apple, and a slight hint of Blackberries.
This collaboration resulted in a blend with a spicy upfront and a fruity finish, enhanced by the addition of rye whiskey into the mix. Perfect with meals, for mixing cocktails or simply drinking neat.
A limited offering, the Presidential Select is a premium blend that has been aged for 21 years. Bottled from the last year in operation of Louisville's renowned Stitzel-Weller Distillery.
92 PTS JULY 2012 WINE ENTHUSIAST. The flavors are spicy yet not over powering. The finish is long and rich.