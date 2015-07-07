Jacob's Creek
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The Jacob's Creek Cabernet shows off the fine qualities of South Eastern Australia; ripe, round, and resolute of tannins.
The Jacob's Creek Chardonnay is pleasant with bright citrus, apple flavors; easy in the finish.
85 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Jacob's Creek Light and fresh, with lemon peel and grapefruit flavors and a tangy finish; drink now.
Deep ruby color; black fruit aroma, grapey; medium bodied, easy on the palate, with good firmness; smooth finish.
This is what Shiraz is all about; robust flavors of black raspberries and crushed fruit; smooth and easy to enjoy right now.
This second release of the Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon really highlights the impact of our innovative use of aged Irish whiskey barrels for finishing. The palate is rich and dense, yet smooth and beautifully integrated. Dark fruit notes are prominent alongside subtle toasty characters, while the fine, soft tannins deliver excellent line and length.
The Jacob's Creek Moscato is aromatic and ripe; medium bodied and sweet on the palate; lingers nice; an easy wine to drink.
A drinkers' red wine. Ripe, easy and smooth on the palate that is soft in the finish with a pleasing roundness.
Offers richness that is greater than most offerings from Australia. Easy flavors on the palate.
Soft, yet lively, the tasty Jacob's Creek Merlot is fresh and easy; fine ripe fruit flavors; serve with grilled hamburgers.