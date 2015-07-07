Jack Link's
Peppered Beef Jerky
2.85 oz
People who like pepper tend to like it nice and coarse. Nothing subtle. That's what we've got for you here, pepper lover. Get after it.
The original. Lean strips of 100% beef, smoked over mesquite, piled into a bag and just waiting for something wild to happen.
Tender, dried beef with a jalapeno kick to the mouth.
Soy, ginger, a little onion and a whole lot of perfectly smoked beef. That's Jack Link's Teriyaki Beef Jerky.
100 % beef jerky seasoned with a delicate blend of soy sauce, ginger & onion, and smoked with genuine hickory.
Some say it's smoky. Some say it's savory. Some say it's beefy. We say everyone is right. Our classic Original Beef Jerky delivers on everything for everyone. Always.
Swipe right! The perfect date = sweet AND hot. You get the sweet, you get the hot, you get the meat. Our Sweet & Hot Beef Jerky delivers the best of both worlds.
A sriracha beef jerky that doesn't over power you with spice, but rather blends in with the other flavors making a perfect jerky.
Jack links original beef jerky is slow-cooked and hardwood-smoked for an addicting snack. Original flavor is bold and savory with just a tad of garlic.
Savory, delicious jerky is perfectly seasoned with soy, ginger, and a little onion to wake up your tastebuds. Feed your wild side.
Thank you, person-who-invented-teriyaki. You might not have known it then but these extra tender, incredibly tantalizing beef steak strips are the reason you created that delicious soy-ginger sauce.
Mouth-watering nuggets of the teriyaki-est teriyaki flavor. Grab a handful of alone time with this blend of ginger, sweet onion and soy sauce.
Meaty. Smokey. Tasty. Keep a bag of Jack Link's Snack Stick Bites in your car, or your pocket, they'll stick with you, no matter the adventure.
Thick-cut, hickory smoked and packaged in a handy portable bag. Bacon on the go, folks.
Prepare your taste buds for a marriage made in barbecue heaven.