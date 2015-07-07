Dewar's
Special Reserve 12 Year Scotch
375 ml
GOLD MEDAL2015 LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Incredibly smooth flavors are blended with hints of honey, peat, and oak. The finish is long and warm.
Dewar's
White Label Scotch
750 ml
A perfectly balanced blend of Scottish heather and honey with delicate notes of unripened pear and a hint of oak. A delightful blend of soft vanilla with honey and blooming heather; well rounded with a slight smoky sensation emerging. Medium finish, slightly dry with lingering heather/honey overtones, and the faintest touch of smoke.
Dewar's
18 Year Scotch
750 ml
18 year old malts and grain whiskies are used to create a rich and buttery mouth feel. Almond and honey flavors lead into a long and velvety finish. ABV 40%