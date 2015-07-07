Carrs Flatbread
Seasoned Seeds
5.3 oz
The all-purpose, best selling cracker; great with anything from dips to pates, firm cheeses to cheese spreads!
The all-purpose, best selling cracker; great with anything from dips to pates, firm cheeses to cheese spreads!
An entertaining basic at a terrific price!
Deliciously crispy cracker assortment from Carr's. Handy for party trays!
An entertaining basic at a terrific price.
The all-purpose, best selling cracker; great with anything from dips to pates, firm cheeses to cheese spreads!
An entertaining basic at a terrific price.
Toffee, cherry, fig and chocolate in the nose. Medium-bodied, the wine has a palate of raspberry, cherry and candied violets.
The Joseph Carr Merlot has blueberry, cherry, cedar, tobacco, violets, and chocolate on the nose with black cherry and layers of chocolate vanilla on the palate; cedar and cherry on the finish.
The Joseph Carr Chardonnay has aromas of wet stone, apricot, strawberry, vanilla and peach; bright citrus and apricot on the palate with hints of vanilla and lemon.