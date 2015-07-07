La Chouffe
Blonde Ale Light Hybrid Beer
4 Bottles
Micro-brewed in the Ardennes Mountains with Pilsen malts; unfiltered, bottle conditioned; spiced with coriander; sweet, fruity aroma and taste! 8% ABV
Micro-brewed in the Ardennes Mountains with Pilsen malts; unfiltered, bottle conditioned; spiced with coriander; sweet, fruity aroma and taste! 8% ABV
Belgian Ale. Clean and crisp notes of clove, spice and citrus. 8.0% ABV
One of a kind invention of a Double IPA and Triple Belgian Ale all mashed-up. Big hop nose with a fruity effervescent finish. A true inspiration to Brewers everywhere.
Unfiltered blonde beer spiced with coriander and satisfying hoppy smile. 8% ABV