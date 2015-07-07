Blandy's
Madeira Malmsey 15 Year
500 ml
Luscious and viscous, with flavors redolent of toffee and creme brulee with overtones of toasted hazelnut and coconut. Must be tried to be believed.
Luscious and viscous, with flavors redolent of toffee and creme brulee with overtones of toasted hazelnut and coconut. Must be tried to be believed.
91 PTS ANTHONY DIAS BLUE. Dark amber color. Silky & elegant with sweetness & lovely intensity. The Blandy's Malmsey 10 year old is long, lush, and charming.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Wonderful flavors of caramel and butterscotch, the Blandy's 5 Year Old Malmsey is sweet and lighter than Port, try this with nuts and cheese.