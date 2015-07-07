Angel's Envy
Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
750 ml
Made in USA. A golden-amber whiskey finished in Port barrels with vanilla and roasted nut flavors. 86.6 Proof
The barrels began as small-batch French cognac barrels used to age and finish rum. Spends up to 18 months finishing in the casks.
BEST SPIRIT IN THE WORLD' SPIRIT JOURNAL & PAUL PACULT: Only 1500 bottles released this year. Tremendous sipping even at 123 proof. Complex vanilla, spice and dried fruits.
This is a beautiful, mouthwatering newcomer to the whiskey scene. This golden-amber spirit is finished in Port barrels with vanilla and roasted nut flavors.