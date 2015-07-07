Alizé
Peach Liqueur
750 ml
Infuses premium French Vodka with luscious, fresh flavors from exotic regions. Enjoy this delicious and enchanting flavor on the rocks or with your favorite premium spirits, fresh juices and mixers.
Alize Coco Peach is an intensely unique and inviting combination of luscious exotic passion fruit and natural coconut and peach flavors infused with a premium French liqueurs.
Italy. Distinct fruit and floral scent with fresh and delicate fruit flavors. 11.5% ABV
BEST BUY SPIRIT JOURNAL. Frosty blue, like a clear sky through fog. The palate entry is pleasingly sour and refreshing, a deft touch of sugar sweetness before the sour finish.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. A unique blend of natural passionfruit juices, mango, pink grapefruit & fine French Cognac. Delicious chilled over ice, versatile enough to make your favorite drink special.
Alizé Passion infuses premium French vodka with passion fruit nectar and all-natural flavors found in the world's most exotic regions-from the jungles of South America.
The French love of life is behind this luscious masterpiece. Alize Rose is naturally filtered, pure French Vodka with the essence of Mediterranean roses, passion fruit, litchis & strawberries.
GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Nose is sweet and grapey, with a backdrop of raisins; body is medium and silky; makes marvelous Sidecars with two ounces plus triple sec and lime juice.
Alizé Bleu Passion is an infusion of passion fruit, fresh cherries and a hint of ginger blended with premium French vodka. 20% ABV
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 LOS ANGELES INT'L WINE & SPIRITS COMP. A sappy red, the smooth and delightfully ripened '07 Alice White Shiraz is an easy wine to drink; a crowd pleaser; enjoy with grilled chicken.