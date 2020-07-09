Golden Road Brewing – Melon Cart Wheat Ale
Tastes like freshly cut Melons and the California sun right in your hand. This light, crisp Wheat Ale is bursting with Watermelon, Honeydew, and Cantaloupe flavors, finishing bright and refreshing.
- 8 months ago
GoodLoved itCbass R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Refreshing and flavorfulI like the flavor and how it really tasted like watermelon. It was very enjoyable.Lindsay J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Omg yesAmazingTal F. - Verified buyer