Bud Light – Golden Wheat

6 Bottles From $ 11.56 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Bud Light is always found where good times are being had, from music festivals, to sporting events, to Friday nights at the bar. Bud Light Golden Wheat is the newest addition! Unfiltered wheat beer brewed with citrus and a hint of coriander to create a more flavorful light beer.