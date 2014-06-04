Modelo Especial
Home/Beer/Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

Pilsner-Style Lager | 6 bottles | Starts at $9.99
Mexican Lager. Light nose with a faintly sweet corn-malt flavor. 4.4% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companymodelo
SkuBE-MODEESP-6BTL
Size6 bottles
Stylemunich helles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like