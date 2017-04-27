Lagunitas
Home/Beer/Lagunitas

Lagunitas

Hop Stoopid Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $14.99
A double-barrel dose of malt and hops guaranteed to blast right through whatever lingers from the night before. 8% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-L50169-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like