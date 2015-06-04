Half Acre Daisy Cutter
Half Acre Daisy Cutter

Pale Ale | 4 cans | Starts at $12.99
A west coast Pale Ale chock-full of dank, aromatic hops. This one's a screamer, hoard it. 5.2% ABV.
Size4 cans
Type/varietalBeer

