Goose Island 312

Urban Wheat Ale | 12 bottles | Starts at $15.99
American Ale. A hazy straw colored ale with a light orange hop aroma, fruity ale flavor and creamy body. 4.2% ABV
SkuBE-GSUWHT-12BTL
Size12 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

