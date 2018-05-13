Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Rockies Sweaty Betty Wheat – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A Bavarian-style wheat beer that is unfiltered and cloudy with subtle hints of clove and banana. This beer is made with Hallertau hops and is perfect on a warm summer day.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos