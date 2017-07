Erdinger Weissbrau Dunkel

German Wheat | 16.9 oz btl | Starts at $ 6.49

91 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Dunkler means darker in German; big wheat, malt taste with caramel roast and hints of licorice that melds into a firm body with a rich aftertaste.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability