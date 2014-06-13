Corona Light
Mexican Light Lager | 6 bottles | Starts at $10.99
Mexican Lager. Light and golden with a mildly tart flavor. 4.1% ABV
Brand/companycorona
SkuBE-CORLGT-6BTL
Size6 bottles
Stylelite american lager
Type/varietalBeer

